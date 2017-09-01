modernghana logo

Man City midfielder Yaw Yeboah loaned out to Spanish side Real Oviedo

6 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana midfielder Yaw Yeboah has joined Spanish second tier side Real Oviedo from Manchester City, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

The 20-year-old moves from the English Premier League side on a season-long loan arrangement.

This is the latest loan move for the talented star who has been unable to break into the first team of Man City.

Yeboah has spent loan periods with Dutch side FC Twente and French club Lille in the recent past.

He has been playing on loan with these clubs since joining the Eithad Stadium side three years ago from Right to Dream Academy.

Yeboah's agreement with Manchester City will ran out in summer, one year from now.

The English side must sell him permanently or lose the chance of holding on to the midfielder.

