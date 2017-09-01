TOP STORIES
Binatone International Unity Skate Soccer Set For Saturday
The national skate soccer team, the Rolling Rockets, are scheduled to lock horns with their Togolese counterparts in a Binatone International Unity Skate Soccer Cup match at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 2.
The competition which is organised by Binatone under the auspices of the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS) is targeted at improving the Rolling Rockets ahead of an African championship to be hosted by Ghana in March next year.
Addressing the press in Accra last Friday, the Managing Director of Binatone Ghana, Venu Babu, noted that his outfit was committed to sponsoring the Rolling Rockets to help them attain greater heights as they practice their passion.
Mr Babu added that the team needed to compete often to enable them prepare adequately for the upcoming IFSS African Cup to be hosted in Ghana hence the need to sponsor them to engage in international matches.
As part of the preparations towards next year's continental competition, Mr Babu announced that the team will also play against the likes of Nigeria, Niger, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso.
"We are keen on sponsoring the skate soccer team to attain greater heights and especially as they look to compete in next year African championship, we felt they needed to engage in matches.
"This we believe will prepare them well for the competition and we are ready to sponsor them to engage in matches which will keep them in good shape ahead of next year," he said.
On his part, the president of the IFSS and coach of the Rolling Rockets, Albert Frimpong, expressed his gratitude to Binatone for their commitment to help promote the sport in the country.
He said that the matches will prepare the team adequately as they prepare to take on the rest of Africa at the continental stage.
