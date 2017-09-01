modernghana logo

EXCLUSIVE: Striker Elton Acolatse joins Sint-Truiden on loan from Club Brugge on deadline day

20 minutes ago | Sports News

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Elton Acolatse has joined Belgian top-flight side Sint-Truiden on a season-long loan from Club Brugge, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The deal between the two clubs was reached on transfer deadline day.

Acolatse has struggled to break into the Club Brugge first team after suffering an injury before the start of the season.

He signed a four-year contract for the Belgian giants last season from relegated Westerloo after an explosive debut season.

Acolatase banged in six goals in 23 league appearances for Brugge last season and the former Ajax Amsterdam youth is regarded an asset.

