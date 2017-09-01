modernghana logo

Jordan Ayew To Play Alongside Wilfried Bony After Swansea Re-Sign Ivory Coast Star

- ghanasoccernet.com
58 minutes ago | Sports News

Jordan Ayew will have a new strike partner at Swansea City after the Welsh side signed Ivory Coast striker Wilfried Bony on transfer deadline day.

Bony has signed a two-year deal, with the option of a third, at the Liberty Stadium after the Swans paid an undisclosed fee for his services.

He has opted for squad number two and returns to South Wales just over two-and-a-half years after he left the Swans for City in a deal worth up to £28 million.

Bony originally signed for the Swans from Vitesse Arnhem, where he had an exceptional goalscoring record, in a club-record deal in the summer of 2013.

He netted 34 goals in 70 appearances - only 56 of which were starts - and became a focal point of the Swans side.

