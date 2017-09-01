modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Rangers Striker Dodoo Chooses Charlton Over Nottingham Forest Move For Rangers Striker Joe

- ghanasoccernet.com
57 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo's proposed move to Nottingham Forest failed to materialise on transfer deadline day and quickly joined Charlton Athletic on loan.

Nottingham were in pole position for a loan deal for the striker who plays for Scottish side Rangers but an agreement could not be reached over the terms of the loan deal

Dodoo has joined Charlton Athletic on loan until January.

The Englishman has fallen down the Ibrox pecking order this term and becomes the 12th departure from the Light Blues squad.

Dodoo was signed last summer by Mark Warburton and went on to make 25 appearances for Rangers , mostly off the bench.

He scored five goals in his first season but the arrival of strikers Eduardo Herrera and Alfredo Morelos has seen the former Leicester City youth slip down the reckoning at Ibrox.

Dodoo had been linked with former gaffer Warburton at Notingham Forest. But it is Charlton boss Karl Robinson who has made a deadline day move to secure the former England Under 18 international.

Valley boss Robinson said: 'We have been looking for a striker that can complement what we already have. We have a big number nine in Josh Magennis and Joe gives us something different. I think fans will like him, he is quick, can stretch the game and get in behind defenders.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

I didn’t swerve CID; my lawyer wasn’t available – A-Plus

6 hours ago

A-Plus swerves CID; fails to show up for questioning

6 hours ago

quot-img-1NO HOW OR WHERE,WHATEVER WE MAY OBTAIN IN THIS WORLD,LOVE IS THE GREATEST HAPPINESS

By: BETTY-BEV. AGYEI quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line