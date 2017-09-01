TOP STORIES
TO LOOSE HOPE IS TO LOOSE FOCUS ON THE GLORIOUS FUTURE.By: DR. SAMUEL KENNEDY A
Over 450 security officers on call for Ghana-Congo qualifier
Kumasi, Aug 30, GNA - In excess of 450 security officers would be on hand to ensure that nothing goes wrong during the Ghana-Congo FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on coming Friday.
They would be made up of soldiers, police, firefighters, operatives from the National Security and Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).
Mr. Richard Iddrisu, the Ashanti Regional Sports Director, confirmed this to the GNA Sports, after a stakeholders' meeting in Kumasi.
He said a team of medical personnel from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and other para-medics would also be present to respond to any emergencies.
He indicated that 34,000 tickets had been printed for the match and said these would be sold in advance.
Meanwhile, the Senior National Team, the Black Stars, has called for the strong backing of everybody to bring victory.
Assistant Coach Ibrahim Tanko told the GNA Sports that, the Stars' chances of qualifying for next year's FIFA's prestigious tournament looked pretty difficult, it was not impossible to make it.
He said they were determined against all odds to qualify.
Ghana is not only anticipating a win against the Congolese but they are also praying that Egypt, leaders of the Group, is overcome by Uganda, in the other qualifier.
Coach Tanko said the Stars would not underestimate their opponents and that they had psyched up the playing body to remain focused on the task ahead.
GNA
By Stephen Asante, GNA
