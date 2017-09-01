TOP STORIES
"when one door of happiness closes, another opens; but we look so long to the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us"By: Helen Keller
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Shalina Healthcare donates products plus GH¢15,000.00 to NSA
Accra, Aug. 30, GNA - Shalina Healthcare Limited, manufacturers of pharmaceutical products has donated a sum of GH¢15,000.00 and medical products to the National Sports Authority (NSA) towards the National sports festival, which commences on August 31 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.
Presenting the cash and products to the NSA on Wednesday, the Country Director of Shalina Health Care Ghana Mr. Amrit Pal Singh said it was part of his outfits Corporate Social Responsibility to support this great event, which is geared towards unearthing potential athletes in the country.
Mr Singh encouraged the athletes to compete in line with the rules of the game and admonished them to be competitive and bring their best in any discipline they compete in. 'This is a competition which will bring the youth in this country together. A healthy body is a healthy mind that is why we associate ourselves with this event to sponsor.'
Meanwhile, the NSA has also received donations from Stanbic Bank and Fero Phones with GH¢10,000.00 and 30 pieces of phones respectively to support the National Sports Festival.
The donated will be given to outstanding athletes who will perform well in the various disciplines.
The Director General of the NSA Mr. Robert Sarfo Mensah thanked the sponsors for their immense contributions towards the event, adding that, his doors are still opened for more corporate entities to come on board to support.
He said preparations for the sports festival are almost complete in terms of accommodation, feeding and transportation.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has given USD 130,000 towards the event and other sponsors include Goil, Golden Bean Hotel, Angel Group of Companies, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and Soccerbet have also donated towards the games.
GNA
By Edna A. Quansah, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News