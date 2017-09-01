TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
WISA to award outstanding Women in Sports on Sept.30
Accra, Aug. 30, GNA - Women In Sports Association (WISA) an NGO, as part of its third anniversary celebration has launched the Sports Women Achievers awards to reward outstanding women personalities.
The event billed for Saturday, September 30, will start with an awareness health walk with Keep fit clubs before the presentation at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The Sports Women Achievers Award initiated by Ms Gloria Commodore, seeks to award women in sports in the various fields, including women in administration, athletes and in the media.
Speaking at the launch on Wednesday at the media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Mr. Robert Sarfo Mensah expressed his excitement about the initiative and pledged his outfit's readiness to support the event.
He said 'the NSA has the core mandate to promote sports but we can't do it alone so we are proud of the efforts of Gloria Commodore and we will partner them to make the event a success.
'Our women have the potential and it should be appreciated. Let us continue to engage and share ideas on developing sports in every aspect.'
The Executive Director of WISA, Ms Commodore used the occasion to introduce the executives of the association, which comprises Rosemary Gaisie, as the President, Nana Akua Amankwaa, as the Vice President, Naa Darkua Dodoo, as the PRO, Helga Gokah (Treasurer), Matilda Gimado (Secretary) and supported by Sammy Heywood Okine and Joojo Ephson. GNA
By Edna A. Quansah, GNA
