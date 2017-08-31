modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana striker Dwamena shames Brighton as he starts training with FC Zurich

- ghanasoccernet.com
53 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has shamed Brighton by returning to training with his Swiss side FC Zurich despite claims by the English side that he is medically unfit.

The newly-promoted English Premier League side pulled out of the £10million deal after claiming the 21-year-old failed a medical.

But the highly-rated striker, who w ithdrew from Ghana's squad for the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo on Friday, has returned to full scale training without any difficulties.

Raphael Dwamena ist seit heute wieder zurÃ¼ck im Training. Welcome back, Rapha. #FCZ #fczuerich https://t.co/L1qdcqxmE5 pic.twitter.com/3FQnwZisox

— FC ZÃ¼rich (@fc_zuerich) August 31, 2017

FC Zurich launched a scathing 'amateurish and unprofessional' attack on English side over the alleged failed medical test of the Ghanaian striker, insisting it was a lie.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

New Development Authority Bill ‘too partisan’ – Lawyer warns

1 hour ago

Afaglo Threatens To Sue SSNIT Over Dismissal

8 hours ago

quot-img-1They will wish they had never said so about God's hand make.

By: Adwoa Ayamba quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39674.4011
Euro5.23835.2415
Pound Sterling5.67835.6845
Swiss Franc4.58234.5839
Canadian Dollar3.48773.4893
S/African Rand0.33790.3380
Australian Dollar3.47463.4812
body-container-line