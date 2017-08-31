modernghana logo

Uganda Shocker In Egypt Leaves Group E Wide Open In World Cup Qualifiers

- ghanasoccernet.com
45 minutes ago | Sports News

Uganda executed a masterful 1-0 win over Egypt in Kampala to throw group E open in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Tanzania-based Emmanuel Okwi's scored the decisive goal six minutes after half time to hand the Cranes an important win in the race to Russia 2018 and ensured they move top of the table with seven points.

Okwi, 30, cut into the area from the right and after some fancy footwork drove the ball low past veteran Egyptian goal keeper Essam El Hadary to give the Cranes the lead.

It is a first win for Uganda over Egypt since 1965.

The last time the two met competitively was at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year in Gabon with Egypt emerging as 1-0 winners.

The win put Uganda in pole position but throws the statistics up for interesting reading ahead of the remaining matches.

The two teams will clash in Alexandria on Tuesday for the corresponding fixture as the race to Russia heats up.

Uganda now have seven points from three matches so far one more than Egypt.

Ghana, who have a single point, play their third qualifier tomorrow against visiting pointless Congo Brazzaville.

