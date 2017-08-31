TOP STORIES
A woman holds magic to a peaceful marrigeBy: akoAso HH GER
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3967
|4.4011
|Euro
|5.2383
|5.2415
|Pound Sterling
|5.6783
|5.6845
|Swiss Franc
|4.5823
|4.5839
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4877
|3.4893
|S/African Rand
|0.3379
|0.3380
|Australian Dollar
|3.4746
|3.4812
Thomas Partey Named Among La Liga Best XI Players Of The Week
Athletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has been named among La Liga Best XI players of the week.
The 23-year-old was on target as the Red-and-Whites thrashed Las Palmas 5-1 at the Estadio De Gran Canaria over the weekend.
The Ghana international has been named in the team of the week after an electrifying performance against the Yellow Canary.
Barcelona super star Lionel Messi and Real Madrid youngster Marco Asensio all made the squad.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News