Thomas Partey Named Among La Liga Best XI Players Of The Week

- ghanasoccernet.com
41 minutes ago | Sports News

Athletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has been named among La Liga Best XI players of the week.

The 23-year-old was on target as the Red-and-Whites thrashed Las Palmas 5-1 at the Estadio De Gran Canaria over the weekend.

The Ghana international has been named in the team of the week after an electrifying performance against the Yellow Canary.

Barcelona super star Lionel Messi and Real Madrid youngster Marco Asensio all made the squad.

