Leeds United sign Pierre Lasogga to replace injured Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban
Leeds United have moved fast to replace Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban who has picked up a long term injury.
In his absence Hamburg's Pierre-Michel Lasogga has joined Leeds on a season-long loan, the German club have announced.
The 25-year-old traveled to England on Monday after emerging as Leeds' number one target to replace the departed Chris Wood.
Leeds are looking for a strong season and will not waste time in replacing the Ghanaian forward who has had a strong start to the season.
The former Germany Under-21 international, who has not appeared for Hamburg this season, scored eight goals in 30 Bundesliga appearances last term.
