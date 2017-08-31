modernghana logo

Leeds United sign Pierre Lasogga to replace injured Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban

- ghanasoccernet.com
16 minutes ago | Sports News

Leeds United have moved fast to replace Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban who has picked up a long term injury.

In his absence Hamburg's Pierre-Michel Lasogga has joined Leeds on a season-long loan, the German club have announced.

The 25-year-old traveled to England on Monday after emerging as Leeds' number one target to replace the departed Chris Wood.

Leeds are looking for a strong season and will not waste time in replacing the Ghanaian forward who has had a strong start to the season.

The former Germany Under-21 international, who has not appeared for Hamburg this season, scored eight goals in 30 Bundesliga appearances last term.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

