TOP STORIES
Life is always beautiful but has sometimes got a bad sideBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3967
|4.4011
|Euro
|5.2383
|5.2415
|Pound Sterling
|5.6783
|5.6845
|Swiss Franc
|4.5823
|4.5839
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4877
|3.4893
|S/African Rand
|0.3379
|0.3380
|Australian Dollar
|3.4746
|3.4812
Congo arrive in Ghana today for crunch game against the Black Stars
Congo will leave Brazzaville for Ghana on Thursday, just about 24 hours to their 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying game against the Black Stars in Kumasi, Footy-Ghana.com has confirmed.
The Diables Rouges have had a fair share of challenges in grouping for their third game in the African qualifiers to the Russia tournament.
On Tuesday, the Red Devils, led by head coach SÃ©bastien MignÃ©, held their first training session at the stade de l'UnitÃ© de KintÃ©lÃ©.
The following players Christoffer Mafoumbi, Pavhel Ndzila, Barel Mouko, Fernand Mayembo, Tobias Badila, Clevid Dikamona, Marvin Baudry, Dimitri Bissiki, Beranger Itoua, Durel Avounou, Cesair GandzÃ©, Merveil Ndockyt, FodÃ© DorÃ©, Fabrice Ondama, Rahavi Kifoueti, Yves Pambou, Juvhel Tsoumou, Illoy-Ayyet and Dylan Bahamboula.
Congo train in Brazzaville ahead of Kumasi trip
Then Hermann Lakolo, Prestige Mboungou, Matheus Botamba and Baron Kibamba were able to complete the training.
Meanwhile, star striker Thievy Bifouma finally arrived Tuesday evening from his base in Turkey after an initial delay.
Also, late invitee Mavis Tchibota, who missed his flight on Monday, left Israel on Tuesday and is expected to join the team in time for their departure.
Tchibota was handed a late call after striker Dylan Saint-Louis was blocked from honouring his debut call-up by his new club Paris FC.
Also captains Prince OnianguÃ© and Delvin N'Dinga will miss the trip to Kumasi but are expected to be available for the September 5 reverse as they sort out their club future by transfer deadline day.
In order not to be found wanting upon their late arrival in Ghana, the Congo Football Federation has sent out a two-man delegation to inspect lodging facilities for the team.
Source: www.footyafrica.com
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News