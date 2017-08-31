modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Asante Kotoko coach blames referee for their shock defeat against Elmima Sharks

- ghanasoccernet.com
16 minutes ago | Sports News

Asante Kotoko head coach Steve Pollack says they paid dearly for bad officiating in their 1-0 defeat to Elmina Sharks in the Ghana Premier League.

The English boss was visibly disappointed after the final whistle and did not hide his mood after at the press conference.

'bad decision' that lead to the only goal of the match.

'I think the best team lost to a bad decision.  I saw a lot of things wrong in everything (officiating). I'm not disappointed in my boys, I'm just disappointed in the results,' Polack said.

This is Kotoko's second loss in their last three games and are lying fourth on the league log with 39 points.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Afaglo Threatens To Sue SSNIT Over Dismissal

2 hours ago

IMF confirms extension of Ghana’s programme

5 hours ago

quot-img-1The veil to the Holiest of Holies is still hanging.-deep

By: la quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39674.4011
Euro5.23835.2415
Pound Sterling5.67835.6845
Swiss Franc4.58234.5839
Canadian Dollar3.48773.4893
S/African Rand0.33790.3380
Australian Dollar3.47463.4812
body-container-line