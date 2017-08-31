modernghana logo

Dream Chasers FC humble Right to Dream in Division Two match

GNA
43 minutes ago | Sports News

Akosombo (E/R), Aug. 30, GNA - Dream Chasers FC defeated Right to Dream Academy 2-1 in a zone one match of the Eastern Regional Division Two league game played at the Akosombo Presbyterian School Park.

Two goal hero, Daniel Osei-wusu broke the deadlock in the 47th minute of the game through a solo effort and added the second in the 88th minute to put his side in a comfortable lead.

Right to Dream Academy after conceding the second goal replied immediately by pulling a goal back in the 89th minute through midfielder Gideon Mensah.

In the other zone one match played at theAkosombo Sports Stadium, host Akosombo FC walloped Akro Heroes FC by three goals to nil.

Akosombo FC opened the scoring in the second minute of the match through Emmanuel Aidoo and in the 42nd minute,Abubakari Sani increased their tally to two to end the first half.

Nicholas Zebulum made it three for the host in the 48th minute when he run pass two defenders and placed the ball at the blind side of the goalkeeper.

GNA

Sports News

