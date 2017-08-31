TOP STORIES
If you do not trust the competence of a person, you do not employ the services of that fellow.By: Patrick Twumasi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3967
|4.4011
|Euro
|5.2383
|5.2415
|Pound Sterling
|5.6783
|5.6845
|Swiss Franc
|4.5823
|4.5839
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4877
|3.4893
|S/African Rand
|0.3379
|0.3380
|Australian Dollar
|3.4746
|3.4812
Dream Chasers FC humble Right to Dream in Division Two match
Akosombo (E/R), Aug. 30, GNA - Dream Chasers FC defeated Right to Dream Academy 2-1 in a zone one match of the Eastern Regional Division Two league game played at the Akosombo Presbyterian School Park.
Two goal hero, Daniel Osei-wusu broke the deadlock in the 47th minute of the game through a solo effort and added the second in the 88th minute to put his side in a comfortable lead.
Right to Dream Academy after conceding the second goal replied immediately by pulling a goal back in the 89th minute through midfielder Gideon Mensah.
In the other zone one match played at theAkosombo Sports Stadium, host Akosombo FC walloped Akro Heroes FC by three goals to nil.
Akosombo FC opened the scoring in the second minute of the match through Emmanuel Aidoo and in the 42nd minute,Abubakari Sani increased their tally to two to end the first half.
Nicholas Zebulum made it three for the host in the 48th minute when he run pass two defenders and placed the ball at the blind side of the goalkeeper.
GNA
