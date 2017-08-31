TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3967
|4.4011
|Euro
|5.2383
|5.2415
|Pound Sterling
|5.6783
|5.6845
|Swiss Franc
|4.5823
|4.5839
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4877
|3.4893
|S/African Rand
|0.3379
|0.3380
|Australian Dollar
|3.4746
|3.4812
Dreams FC prepare for coronation
Accra, Aug. 29, GNA - Dreams FC has set up a five-member committee to oversee preparations for the club's coronation as champions of the Division One League on Sunday.
Dreams booked a return to the Ghanaian top flight with an emphatic 3-0 win over Okwahu United last Sunday at home.
The club is planning a grand coronation to be held on the final day of the season this coming weekend.
A five-member committee headed by Prince Abdul Hamid the club's Vice President has been set up to organize the event, which will take place in Dawu.
Members of the committee include, Ibrahim Adam Dossey, Ameenu Shardow, Derrick Okraku and Augustina Afful.
As part of its mandate, the committee is charged with the responsibility of raising the needed funds to execute plans for the coronation.
According to Mr Abdul Hamid, the coronation would help improve on the relationship between the team and their home supporters, adding that, 'It is mainly the day for the team to bond with the supporters and make merry. This is the concept but trust us to make it a special and memorable occasion,' said Abdul Hamid. GNA
