Goalkeeper Pickford out of England squad for World Cup qualifiers

GNA
42 minutes ago | Sports News

London, Aug. 29, (GNA/dpa) - Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will not be available to play for England in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia because of injury, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old had been named in the squad as cover for Southampton's Fraser Forster.

"Having reported to St. George's Park on Sunday evening, the 23-year-old underwent an assessment on a muscle injury sustained playing for his club," the FA said in a statement.

"After discussions between England and Everton medics, it was decided it was in the player's best interests to return to [Everton's training ground] Finch Farm for further treatment."

"Gareth Southgate will now prepare for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia with the remaining three goalkeepers in his 27-man squad."

Southgate will choose between Joe Hart, Jack Butland and Tom Heaton for Friday's trip to Malta and Monday's home clash with Slovakia.

GNA

