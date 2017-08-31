modernghana logo

Unattached Seidu Salifu named in Ghana's provisional 25-man squad for WAFU Nations Cup

42 minutes ago | Sports News

Black Stars 'B' head coach Maxwell Konadu has named a preliminary 25-man squad for next month's WAFU Nations Cup. 

The list includes former Club Africain midfielder Seidu Salifu who is unattached after leaving Turkish second-tier side Umraniyespor.

Black Stars 'B' are set to commence preparations for the upcoming WAFU tournament to be hosted by Ghana in September.

Ghana will face Gambia in the preliminary round of the competition on September 9 with the winner advancing to the group stage.

The tournament will be staged at the new Cape Coast Stadium from September 9-24.

The squad will be reduced to 18 to meet the requirements for the tournament.

Ghana preliminary  squad for WAFU tournament: 

Goal keepers:Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko), Kwame Baah ( Inter Allies)

Defenders:  Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko), Emmanuel Ampiah (Elmina Sharks), Moro Ibrahim (Bolga Allstars), Samuel Sarfo (Liberty Professionals), Vincent Atinga (Hearts of Oak), Nuhu Musah (WAFA), Ahmed Adams (Asante Kotoko)

Midfielders: Gideon Waja (WAFA), Farouk Mohammed (Elmina Sharks), Isaac Twum ( Inter Allies), Emmanuel Lomotey (Dreams FC), Winful Cobbinah (Hearts of Oak), Amos Addai (Ashgold) Zakaria Mumuni (Aduana Stars), Patrick Razak ( Hearts of Oak), Richmond Lamptey ( WAFA), Thomas Abbey (Hearts of Oak), Seidu Salifu ( Unattached)

Strikers: Felix Addo (Elmina Sharks), Daniel Lomotey (WAFA), Stephen Sarfo ( Berekum Chelsea), Kwame Kizito (Hearts of Oak)

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

