modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Striker Raphael Dwamena withdraws from Ghana's squad to face Congo in 2018 World Cup qualifiers

- ghanasoccernet.com
43 minutes ago | Sports News

Striker Raphael Dwamena has withdrawn from Ghana's squad for the double-header against Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The FC Zurich player has remained in Switzerland to undergoing tests after a failed medical at Brighton Hove & Albion.

Dwamena wants to seek a second opinion on health status and so has decided to stay away.

A statement on the Ghana FA website read: Raphael Dwamena pulls out of Ghana squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Congo. He is undergoing further medical tests in Switzerland.''

In his absence, Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom has been handed a late call-up to replace him.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Afaglo Threatens To Sue SSNIT Over Dismissal

1 hour ago

IMF confirms extension of Ghana’s programme

4 hours ago

quot-img-1"'whosoever loves believes in possibility' said by Elizabeth Barret"

By: Archimedes Estimate quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39674.4011
Euro5.23835.2415
Pound Sterling5.67835.6845
Swiss Franc4.58234.5839
Canadian Dollar3.48773.4893
S/African Rand0.33790.3380
Australian Dollar3.47463.4812
body-container-line