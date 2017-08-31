modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Incensed Hearts of Oak fans vent spleen on referee Prince Amoah after Aduana draw

- ghanasoccernet.com
48 minutes ago | Sports News

Disgruntled Hearts of Oak fans were out to attack referee Prince Amoah after their 3-3 draw with Aduana Stars at home on Wednesday in the Ghana Premier League.

They claim the referee was bias and denied them a clean penalty.

An incident of an Aduana player lunging into the ribs of captain Thomas Abbey inside the box was overlooked.

Amoah, a police offer who is based in Assin Fosu, was close to the action but waived play to continue.

The fans feel the centre man deliberately denied them a scoring opportunity.

Watch an amateur video of the incident which was Tweeted by Felix Kwabena Romark.

Someone should tell me how this was not given as a penalty? @HeartsOfOakGH v Aduana pic.twitter.com/0pA598OLbz

— Felix Romark© (@FelixRomark) August 30, 2017

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

IMF confirms extension of Ghana’s programme

2 hours ago

SSNIT $72m scandal: Board, Management take steps to publish names

3 hours ago

quot-img-1“Joseph lost his son and Christ. (Joseph a perdu - Son fils et Jésus.)”

By: Charles de Leusse quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39674.4011
Euro5.23835.2415
Pound Sterling5.67835.6845
Swiss Franc4.58234.5839
Canadian Dollar3.48773.4893
S/African Rand0.33840.3386
Australian Dollar3.47463.4812
body-container-line