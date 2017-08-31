TOP STORIES
Incensed Hearts of Oak fans vent spleen on referee Prince Amoah after Aduana draw
Disgruntled Hearts of Oak fans were out to attack referee Prince Amoah after their 3-3 draw with Aduana Stars at home on Wednesday in the Ghana Premier League.
They claim the referee was bias and denied them a clean penalty.
An incident of an Aduana player lunging into the ribs of captain Thomas Abbey inside the box was overlooked.
Amoah, a police offer who is based in Assin Fosu, was close to the action but waived play to continue.
The fans feel the centre man deliberately denied them a scoring opportunity.
Watch an amateur video of the incident which was Tweeted by Felix Kwabena Romark.
Someone should tell me how this was not given as a penalty? @HeartsOfOakGH v Aduana pic.twitter.com/0pA598OLbz
— Felix Romark© (@FelixRomark) August 30, 2017
