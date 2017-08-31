modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Congo lose striker Dylan Saint-Louis and two others for Ghana clash on Friday

- ghanasoccernet.com
48 minutes ago | Sports News

Congo have lost three key players for Friday's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana in Kumasi.

New PSG Striker Dylan Saint-Louis could not join the Red Devils for his debut and has been replaced by Mavis Tchibota who plays for Israeli side Bnei Yehuda

Also, midfield duo Prince Oniangue and Delvin N'Dinga have been ruled out for this first leg.

There are reports they two players will be available for the return clash on 5 September.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

IMF confirms extension of Ghana’s programme

2 hours ago

SSNIT $72m scandal: Board, Management take steps to publish names

3 hours ago

quot-img-1A well endowed woman at the bottom does not appreciate the weight she is carrying until there is a stampede at the Bolga market.

By: mogya quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39674.4011
Euro5.23835.2415
Pound Sterling5.67835.6845
Swiss Franc4.58234.5839
Canadian Dollar3.48773.4893
S/African Rand0.33840.3386
Australian Dollar3.47463.4812
body-container-line