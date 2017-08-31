TOP STORIES
By: LANJO KENNETH
Shalina Health Care And Others Donate Towards 2017 Unity Games
Shalina Health Care Limited on Wednesday donated assorted drugs and an amount of ghc 15,000 towards this year’s National Sports Festival also called the 2017 Unity Games slated for the Paa Joe Stadium at KNUST and the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.
Amrit Pal Singh, Business Manager said they are very glad to be associated with the Games and look forward to more fruitful relationship with the sports and health fraternities.
He noted that Shalina provide quality medicines at affordable prices and hoped that their association with sports would yield positive results.
Eric A. Borketey, Communications Manager of the company expressed his gratitude to the media who promote sports programmes and activities. He prayed that the Unity Games will produce future stars who can win laurels for the nation.
Stanbic Bank also presented a cash of ghc 10,000, with Ferro Phones giving out 30 mobile phones for outstanding performers.
Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Robert Sarfo Mensah thanked the companies for their support towards the games and called on others to follow.
He named some institutions who have pledged or donated as Golden Bin Hotel, Goil Ghana Ltd, Engine Group, Department Of National Lotteries, Kumasi Metropolitan Authority and some District Assemblies, Cocobod, Ghana Soccer Betting Association, Dr. Kyei Ceo Of Asante Kotoko, Active Insurance, Mobile Water Company, the Ministry Of Youth And Sports, GNPC, and the Media Partners.
All the ten regions would be represented in Games which start from Saturday September 2. The disciplines to be competed for include female football, athletics, badminton, Tennis, Tae kwado and others.
The 2017 unity games is being held at the distinguished patronage of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the President of Ghana, HE Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo.
