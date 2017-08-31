TOP STORIES
WISA NGO To Mark 3rd Anniversary With Walk And Achievers Awards On September 30
Women In Sports, a non governmental organization committed to the development and promotion of sporting programmes involving girls and women have lunched their third anniversary and an Achievers Day to reward outstanding women who have contributed to Ghana Sports.
Madam Gloria Commodore, Executive Director of WISA who was an athlete and gained scholarship to travel broad and later became a journalist said many people have sacrificed for Ghana Sports and it is by recognising and honouring them that the youth can do same.
She hinted that there would be a Health Walk on September 30 and on that day about 20 outstanding personalities are going to be rewarded by WISA.
She said the Shukura Keep Fit Club, Die Hard Supporters and others groups will grace the occasion with their jama songs.
She pleaded with corporate Ghana to contribute to the programme that will encourage more female participation in sports. She thanked the media, especially SWAG members who attended the launch.
Rosemary Gaizie, President of the NGO who is also a Media Practitioner congratulated all women involved in sports and said WISA is not to rival anybody or group, but rather to compliment and support others promoting and developing sports.
“our slogan; we are together, reflects the unity of purpose, which is the hallmark of every team that goes into any sporting event. We are encouraged by your turn out at today’s event, which tells us that together, we will actualize our motto “empowering women through sports”.
“We are not strangers when it comes to the challenges women in sports face. This association seeks to tap fully the opportunities in such challenges through every means that will empower our women in all sporting spheres, both on and off the field” she expressed.
She emphasized that Women In Sports NGO is not to compete with any organization, but to contribute their widow’s mite and join forces with progressive organisations to promote women in any sporting business, and celebrate their success stories.
Hon. Robert Sarfo Mensah Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) who chaired the function assured WISA of any support would make them realize their aspirations of seeing an improvement in Ghana sports, especially where females are involved.
“Our doors are always open for collaboration and we are ever ready to assist you with technical and administrative staff” he stressed.
Other office holders of WISA are Nana Ama Amankwah of TV3, Vice President, Matilda Dzimedo of First Digital TV, Secretary, Helga Gokah, Treasurer, Naa Darkua Dodoo Public Relations Officer, Rosalind Amoh of Graphic Sports, Executive Member, Mavis Amanor of Asempa FM, Executive Member and Betty Anim Addo of TV Africa, Executive Member.
The Association also has former President and founder, Eunice Serwaa as Technical Director and two male advisors who have supported since its pregnancy, birth and nurturing. They are Yours Truly and Jojo Ephson in charge of Motivation, Online Media and Research.
