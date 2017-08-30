TOP STORIES
ANYONE WHO PRESCRIBES THE DIAMETER OF YOUR KNOWLEDGE... CONTROLS THE CIRCUMFERENCE OF YOUR ACTIVITYBy: Fiona Adomako
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3967
|4.4011
|Euro
|5.2383
|5.2415
|Pound Sterling
|5.6783
|5.6845
|Swiss Franc
|4.5823
|4.5839
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4877
|3.4893
|S/African Rand
|0.3384
|0.3386
|Australian Dollar
|3.4746
|3.4812
Match Report: WAFA, Great Olympics Game Records Goaless Draw
WAFA SC dropped valuable points at home which could hurt their title winning chances after drawing 0-0 with Great Olympics on Wednesday.
The Academy Boys have themselves to blame after squandering the plenitude of scoring opportunites created.
Playing with captain Gideon Waja-who has been called up to the Black Stars camp- and striker Komla Agbeniandan robbed them off some flair.
Daniel Lomotey was fit to start from the bench after sitting out Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Tema Youth.
Olympics came with a plan to frustrate the youngsters and their game plan yielded dividends at the end of the caboodle.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News