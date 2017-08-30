TOP STORIES
Striker Richmond Boakye Gets Late Call-Up For Congo Clash
Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye has earned a late call-up to join the Black Stars for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Congo, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.
The in-form goal poacher has been invited as a back up for FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena who is seeking a second opinion on his health after a failing a medical to Brighton Hove & Albion.
Boakye is expected to arrive in the country on Thursday night and will be miss the Friday first leg tie at the Baba Yara Stadium.
''Boakye is ever ready to serve his country. The call up is late but he's ready and will give more than 100%,'' his agent Oliver Arthur told GHANASoccernet.com
The 24-year-old has been in top form but was overlooked in the naming of the 24-man squad last week.
He emerged top scorer in the Europa League qualifying round where his seven goals helped Red Star to qualify for the Group stage.
