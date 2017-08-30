TOP STORIES
Match Report: Liberty Professionals Tame Bechem United In Midweek Clash
Richard Arthur's second half goal helped Liberty Professionals beat Bechem United 2-1 in Week 26 of the Ghana Premier League at the Karl Reinhorf Park on Wednesday.
The Dansoman-based side who are deep rooted in the relegation zone showed determination in the opening minutes of the encounter as they pressed the visitors deep into their half and deservedly opened the scoring through captain Ernest Papa Arko's 18th penalty
Liberty looked like they were going to end the half on a high but Maxwell Frimpong capitalized on a defensive error to level the scores for the Hunters in the 41st minute.
In the second half, however it was Liberty who dictated the pace of the game with neat possession display.
Striker Bernard Arthur won the day for the Scientific Soccer lads in the 71st minute with a bullet header after he was left unmarked in the 18-yard box.
Despite the win, Liberty remain in 14th position with 32 points after 26 games.
