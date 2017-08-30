modernghana logo

Liverpool Move For £40m Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

BBC
36 minutes ago | Sports News

Liverpool have opened talks with Arsenal over a move for midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 24-year-old England international rejected a move to Chelsea on Tuesday after a £40m fee was agreed.

Oxlade-Chamberlain sees his future as a central midfielder and feels he is more likely to get that chance at Anfield.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to match Chelsea’s offer for a player who would be available on a free transfer next summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has started each of Arsenal’s four games so far this season despite telling manager Arsene Wenger he would not sign a new contract.

He was applauded warmly by the Liverpool fans after he was substituted during Arsenal’s 4-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday.

The midfielder has made 198 appearances for Arsenal since joining them from Southampton in August 2011.

Liverpool have been pursuing Monaco’s £75m-rated winger Thomas Lemar, but it is unlikely they would sign both players.

