Liverpool Move For £40m Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Liverpool have opened talks with Arsenal over a move for midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
The 24-year-old England international rejected a move to Chelsea on Tuesday after a £40m fee was agreed.
Oxlade-Chamberlain sees his future as a central midfielder and feels he is more likely to get that chance at Anfield.
It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to match Chelsea’s offer for a player who would be available on a free transfer next summer.
Oxlade-Chamberlain has started each of Arsenal’s four games so far this season despite telling manager Arsene Wenger he would not sign a new contract.
He was applauded warmly by the Liverpool fans after he was substituted during Arsenal’s 4-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday.
The midfielder has made 198 appearances for Arsenal since joining them from Southampton in August 2011.
Liverpool have been pursuing Monaco’s £75m-rated winger Thomas Lemar, but it is unlikely they would sign both players.
