Birmingham Calls Off Afriyie Acquah Move

- ghanasoccernet.com
39 minutes ago | Sports News

Birmingham City's proposed club-record move for Ghana international Afriyie Acquah is off, according to Sky sources.

Blues boss Harry Redknapp had hoped a deal could be done despite Torino's reluctance to sell, but Birmingham have now moved on to other targets.

Birmingham made it three losses from five Championship games when they were beaten 2-0 at home by Reading on Saturday, and Redknapp has been frustrated in his transfer dealings so far.

The Championship side have been able to bring in Arsenal pair Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall on loan but had a bid for Bristol City defender Aden Flint turned down.

Sky Sports News understands Birmingham have also launched a bid to sign Barry Bannan from Sheffield Wednesday, but have been told the midfielder is not for sale in this transfer window.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

