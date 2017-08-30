TOP STORIES
Referee Nuhu Liman banned for rest of season after dubious MTN FA Cup penalty
Referee Nuhu Liman has been banned for the rest of the season after awarding a dubious penalty to Asante Kotoko in their MTN FA Cup quarter-final against NEA Salamina.
The decision by the Match Review Panel has been ratified by the Ghana FA Executive.
A statement on the Ghana FA website: ''The Match Review Panel reviewed the video recording of the match to ascertain whether Referee Yakubu Nuhu Liman was right in awarding a penalty to the home team in the said match played at the Baba Yara Stadium.
''After critically examine the video, the Committee concluded that Referee Liman was wrong in awarding a penalty kick to Asante Kotoko.
''Consequently, the Committee's recommendation to ban Referee Yakubu Liman for the rest of the season has been upheld by the Executive Committee.''
