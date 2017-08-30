modernghana logo

Ghana Premier League duo Fatao Dida and Komla Agbegniadan join Togo squad

- ghanasoccernet.com
53 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana Premier League duo Komlan Agbegniadan and Fatao Dida Alhassan have joined Togo's squad to play Niger and Malawi in friendlies.

Striker Agbegniadan plays for WAFA and left the Academy side after playing in Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Tema Youth.

Goalkeeper Alhassan, who plays for Liberty Professionals, has joined the Hawks for the international break.

The will be missed by their respective clubs in the midweek fixtures.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

