Juventus struggling to find Kwadwo Asamoah replacement stalling Galatasaray move

- ghanasoccernet.com
53 minutes ago | Sports News

Agent Federico Pastorello has revealed that his client Kwadwo Asamoah wants to join Galatasaray but Juventus cannot find a replacement. 

It has long been reported that the clubs and player agreed basic terms, but the Bianconeri wouldn't sell until they had brought in his heir.

That was supposed to be Leonardo Spinazzola, who is technically still owned by Juve, but Atalanta are refusing to interrupt the two-year loan deal early.

''He wants to join Galatasaray, but Juve can't find a replacement,'' Pastorello told Sportitalia.

''With the Spinazzola situation stuck, it's unlikely they'll let him go.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

