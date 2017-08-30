TOP STORIES
Wimmer makes switch from Spurs to Stoke
London, Aug. 29, (GNA/dpa) - Austria international Kevin Wimmer has moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Premier League rivals Stoke City, the clubs said Tuesday.
The former Cologne defender Wimmer went for a fee of 18 million pounds (23.3 million dollars) according to Stoke and has agreed a five-year contract.
'Kevin is an undoubted talent and he will significantly add to the quality of the group of players that I already have at my disposal," Stoke boss Mark Hughes said.
'We put a real emphasis on trying to enhance the defensive areas of the squad this summer and we feel that we have been able to do that."
The 24-year-old Wimmer is Stoke's seventh signing of the transfer window, which closes on Thursday. Stoke have one win, one draw and one loss from their opening three fixtures to sit 11th in the Premier League table.
GNA
