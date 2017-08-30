TOP STORIES
NPC receives $5,000 from Ghana Olympic Committee
Accra, Aug. 29, GNA - The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has received an amount of $5,000 from the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) to support the association as they commence preparation for the 2018 Commonwealth games qualifiers.
Mr Ignatius Elletey, the General Secretary of the NPC confirmed to the Ghana News Agency that they have received $5,000 from the GOC to help them prepare for their upcoming competitions.
He said the GOC has provided some financial support to all the associations taking part in the 2018 Commonwealth games qualifiers.
'We are not the only association to have received funds from the Ghana Olympic Committee. All the other federations who would participate in the commonwealth games have received some amount of money from the GOC.
'For now, I can confirm that the NPC has received $5,000 from the GOC, we were given the opportunity to apply for additional funds and I am sure they would communicate to us when they are with the additional funds. We hope to get the support for our preparation; we need to qualify to the commonwealth games next year.
Mr Elletey appealed to corporate organizations to come to their aid us they begin preparations towards the upcoming championships.
'We've always had difficulties with sponsorships, out of the numerous companies we have contacted this year, only two came to our aid with GH¢25,000, which we spent on our World Championship in London.
'We are appealing to Corporate Ghana to support the activities of the Federation this year. In October we have the World Paralympic Championship in Mexico and we are seeking for funds to participate,' said Ignatius Elletey.
GNA
By Edward Gyasi, GNA
