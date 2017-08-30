TOP STORIES
'We are approaching Hearts of Oak with all seriousness'- Aduana's Coach
Dormaa-Ahenkro, Aug. 29, GNA - The head Coach of Aduana Stars FC, Yusif Abubakar on Tuesday said his side would approach tomorrow's premier league encounter with Accra Hearts of Oak with the seriousness it deserves.
He said Aduana must claim all the three points at stake to maintain the top spot on the league log.
He said the Week-26 fixture slated for the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium in Accra is an opportunity to stretch Aduana's lead on the league table and also brighten the team's chances of winning the title.
"Hearts is a respectful side but we will not respect them on the field", he added.
Coach Abubakar was speaking to the press in an interview at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Brong-Ahafo Region.
He said they are building the players confidence required for the crucial stage of the league and to sustain the team's momentum for the ultimate.
Coach Abubakar said he has been able to build an all-round team at this important stage of the competition, adding that, this would ensure that there are good replacements for players who would fall sick or got injured.
"We had problems with fitness and injuries, as Stephen Anokye Badu and Nathaniel Asamoah were hospitalised but we had good substitutes for their positions", he stated.
Coach Abubakar described Aduana's Week-25 match with Inter Allies at Dormaa-Ahenkro as very difficult but said he was not surprised with the performance and approach put up by the latter.
"They are relegation threatened so I told my boys to expect a difficult game. They have young players who run a lot and you could see that they proved dangerous", he said.
The match produced only a goal secured by Aduana's Sam Adams in the 4th minute through a penalty kick.
Aduana's Elvis Opoku was adjudged the NASCO man of the match.
GNA
By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA
