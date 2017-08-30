TOP STORIES
The strength and dignity of a woman does not come from her physical appearance but from the content of her character.by Rev.Mac Ralph Attih of Global Evangelical Church.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2832
|5.2867
|Pound Sterling
|5.6842
|5.6916
|Swiss Franc
|4.6432
|4.6462
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5185
|3.5210
|S/African Rand
|0.3384
|0.3386
|Australian Dollar
|3.5026
|3.5089
Inter Allies Coach impressed with team's performance
Dormaa Ahenkro (B/A), Aug. 29, GNA - Coach Prince Owusu of Inter Allies FC has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his players in their 1- 0 defeat by Aduana Stars FC on Sunday at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Brong-Ahafo Region.
Coach Owusu said he deliberately assembled a relatively new and inexperienced players in the Week-25 fixture to serve as a platform to fully assess and give them the needed exposure.
"This is not my team, they are newly-registered players and we need to manage play", he added.
Speaking in a post-match interview with Journalists at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Stadium, Coach Owusu described his team's performance as 'very good' despite the 1-0 loss.
"The players put up a good fight, it was not a bad side and we are grooming them for the future'.
Aduana Stars won the match through a penalty kick converted by Sam Adams in the 4th minute.
GNA
By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News