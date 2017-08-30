modernghana logo

Inter Allies Coach impressed with team's performance

GNA
53 minutes ago | Sports News

Dormaa Ahenkro (B/A), Aug. 29, GNA - Coach Prince Owusu of Inter Allies FC has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his players in their 1- 0 defeat by Aduana Stars FC on Sunday at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

Coach Owusu said he deliberately assembled a relatively new and inexperienced players in the Week-25 fixture to serve as a platform to fully assess and give them the needed exposure.

"This is not my team, they are newly-registered players and we need to manage play", he added.

Speaking in a post-match interview with Journalists at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Stadium, Coach Owusu described his team's performance as 'very good' despite the 1-0 loss.

"The players put up a good fight, it was not a bad side and we are grooming them for the future'.

Aduana Stars won the match through a penalty kick converted by Sam Adams in the 4th minute.

GNA

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

