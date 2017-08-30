TOP STORIES
Ghana Minigolf Federation names squad for 2017 World Cup in Croatia
Accra, Aug. 29, GNA - The Ghana Minigolf Federation (GMF) has named 20 players to represent Ghana in their maiden appearance at the World Mini Golf Championship in Croatia.
The championship commences on September 10 and team Ghana will participate in two events at the World Cup which comprises the World Adventure Golf Masters between September 10-12 and the Mini Golf World Championship between September 20-22.
The President of GMF, Talal Fattal on Tuesday, at his residence, announced a squad of 19 men and a woman for the competition, which would see 36 countries participating.
Mr. Fatal noted that the 20 golfers were selected based on their performance in various competitions and events organised by the Federation, including the maiden Ghana Mini Golf League, the Ghana Mini Golf Clubs' League and the monthly Get-Together.
The players are Solomon Addae, Ibrahim Osunaba, Bright Frimpong, Akwasi Ankrah, Francis Xavier, Morris Ofei, Richard Amoah, Prince Amoah, Maluf Ahmed, Rocky Addo and Peter Obeng.
The rest are Enoch Nyarko, Emmanuel Osei, Philip Osei, Rejoice Addoboe, Fadi Fattal. Talal Fattal, Raphael Kyei and Hala Fattal.
The team is expected to leave Ghana on September 7, and the trip would be funded by Talal Fatal and supported by the GMF.
According to the President the team is well prepared to win medals at the tourney.
The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide, in an address, assured the GMF of support in future competitions and urged other sporting federations to emulate the plans the GMF has put in place to develop the sport.
"I would encourage other federations to emulate the Ghana Minigolf Federation. They are focused in developing the sport and very soon the sport will become another popular game in the country,' he said.
He assured the Federation of government's support for the sport and was optimistic that the team will raise the flag of Ghana high in Croatia.
Ghana is the first and only African country participating in the two competitions with teams from Japan, New Zealand, USA and several European countries. GNA
By Edna A. Quansah, GNA
