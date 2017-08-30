modernghana logo

Black Stars continue Congo Brazzaville preps today

CitiFMonline
53 minutes ago

The Black Stars will today continue their preparations for Friday's World Cup 2018 qualifier against Congo Brazzaville.

22 players of the team, including Asamoah Gyan, Andre and Jordan Ayew, Afriyie Acquah, John Boye and Jonathan Mensah, trained on Tuesday at the Baba Yara Stadium in the team's first major session and they were supervised by Kwesi Appiah and the rest of the technical team.

Lumor Agbenyenu and Raphael Dwamena were absent due to special reasons.

Agbenyenu was yet to arrive in camp after exertions with his club 1860 Munich on Monday while Dwamena had been given time off after failing his medical at Brighton and Hove Albion.

After the session, captain of the team, Asamoah Gyan, said that the players used the time to get into the right physche for the match on Friday.

“We took things step by step because a lot of the players arrived today (Tuesday). We used the session to get a feel of the ball and to have a bit of fun.

On Wednesday, I believe we will do something different.

We need to focus on the match and get a good result against our opponents.”

Ghana needs back-to-back wins against the Congolese while hoping for the Egyptians to falter against Uganda in order to have chance at qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Ghana has 1 point from their first two matches while Egypt has 6 points.


By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Sports News

