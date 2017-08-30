modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana’s Ben Bentil signs for Pro A side Chalons-Reims

CitiFMonline
53 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian professional basketball player Ben Bentil has agreed a one year deal with French Pro A side Chalons-Reims.

Bentil suited up for the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA's off season summer league but saw little action and failed to make their roster ahead of the 2017/2018 season.

The 6'9 power forward was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2016 and has since had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Xinjiang Flying Tigers in China.

This move to play in Europe will be viewed as another opportunity for Bentil to fine tune his game as he seeks to return to the NBA in the near future.

Bentil will be coached by Cedric Heitz who has coached Etoile Charleville-Mezieres for the last four years in the Pro B.


By:Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

29 ‘galamseyers’ fined GHc15m over Atewa forest mining

55 minutes ago

Alabi fights back: We did viability appraisal on 'abandoned' $150m SSN...

4 hours ago

quot-img-1Every wise woman builds her house, but the foolish pulls it down with her hands

By: Leticia Agbekey quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.28325.2867
Pound Sterling5.68425.6916
Swiss Franc4.64324.6462
Canadian Dollar3.51853.5210
S/African Rand0.33840.3386
Australian Dollar3.50263.5089
body-container-line