Congo Lands In Ghana Today

Daily Guide
6 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana's opponent, Congo are expected to arrive today ahead of their World Cup qualifier encounter this Friday in Kumasi.

The Red Devils of Congo host their Ghanaian counterparts in the return fixture  in Brazzaville four days from Friday.

 Head coach Sébastien Migné has included four home-based players in his squad.

Foreign-based stars like Thievy Bifouma (Osmanlispor, Turkey) and Fabrice  Nguessi Ondama (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco) have also been included in the squad.

TEAM:
Goalkeepers:
Mouko Barel (CS La Mancha, Congo), Mafoumbi Christoffer (Free State Stars, South Africa), Ndzila Pavelh (Etoile du Congo, Congo)

Defenders:
Barenger Itoua (CARA Brazzaville, Congo), Vladis-Emmerson Illoy-Ayyet (Olimpik Donetsk, Ukraine), Dikamona Clevid (Bourg-Péronnas, France), Badila Tobias (Nancy, France), Baudary Marvin (Zulte Waregem, Belgium), Fernand Mayembo (Grenoble, France), Bouka Moutou Arnold (Dijon, France)

Midfielders:
Oniangue Prince (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England), Pambou Yves Simon (DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda, Slovakia), Jordan Massengo (Union SG, France), Ndinga Delvln (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia), Avounou Durel (Caen, France), Magnokele Bissiki Dimitri (AC Leopards, Congo), Ndockyt Merveil (Tirana, Albania)

Strikers: Dore Ferebory (Angers, France), Thievy Bifouma (Osmanlispor, Turkey), Fabrice  Nguessi Ondama (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Bahamboula Dylan (Dijon, France), Rahavi Kifoueti (Doxa Katokopias, Cypriot), Tsoumou Juvehl (Unattached), Saint Louis Dylan (Saint Etienne, France)

From The Sports Desk

