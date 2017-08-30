modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

We Will Go All Out …Talal Fattal

Daily Guide
6 minutes ago | Sports News
Talal Fattal
Talal Fattal

Great Olympics Board member Talal Fattal has admitted the enormity of their midweek Premier League clash with WAFA but says his side will go all out.

Giants like Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko have slipped at the Sogakope venue, and with their Tema Youth 0-1 haunting them, coupled with their quest to return to the summit, WAFA appears the more aggressive side.

But Fattal told the media yesterday that ”Yes it's not going to be easy, it is going to be very tough, but nothing is impossible.

”WAFA is a strong team especially at home, they are difficult to beat but we will also go all out.”

Elsewhere, Kotoko will play as guests of Elmina Sharks, while Tema Youth travel to battle relegation bound Bolga All Stars.

Liberty Professionals will stay home to play Bechem United, with Medeama welcoming Ebusua Dwarfs to the Tarkwa T&A Park.

Inter Allies will host Wa All Stars with Hearts of Oak also hosting current leaders Aduana Stars in Accra.

Berekum Chelsea will play as guests of Ashgold in Obuasi.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Teacher trainee allowance ready

46 minutes ago

Corruption at Flagstaff House: A-Plus apologises over use of raspy wor...

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Political party chairman on party platform today. Next day a priest on the pulpit. Is that ok ???

By: Black Moses, LU quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.28325.2867
Pound Sterling5.68425.6916
Swiss Franc4.64324.6462
Canadian Dollar3.51853.5210
S/African Rand0.33840.3386
Australian Dollar3.50263.5089
body-container-line