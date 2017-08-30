modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
French side Lorient tell forward Majeed Waris he can only leave for £12M this summer

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

French side Lorient have told Abdul Majeed Waris that he can only leave the club if a team is willing to pay a whooping 12 million euros for his signature in this summers transfer window.

The Ghanaian has been frustrated throughout the summer with three bids from Burnley for his signature all thrown into the dust bin.

Lorient have already lost Benjamin Moukandjo to the Chinese League and are hell bent on quizzing all they can get from their Ghanaian forward who has three years left on his contract.

Last Tuesday Burnley slapped in an 8 million pounds deal for the Ghanaian only to be met with a big no as they hold up for a 12 million euros.

The Ghanaian scored 9 league goals last season as Lorient desperately tried to stay up in the league.

Sports News

