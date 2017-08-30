modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

22 players report for first Black Stars training ahead of Congo clash

- ghanasoccernet.com
4 minutes ago | Sports News

The Black Stars held their first training session at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Tuesday ahead of their much anticipated 2018 World Cup qualifier clash against the Red Devils of Congo.

The team launched its first full-scale training on Tuesday at the Baba Yara Stadium after Monday's unobtrusive session, which saw only eleven out the twenty-four invited players turn up.

The four-time Africa champions launched its first full-scale training on Tuesday that saw the technical team engage the 22 of the 24 invited players in a series of drills which lasted for over an hour and half.

Left back Lumor Agbenyenu, who featured in Portimonense 2-1 home loss to Maritimo in the Portuguese Liga NOS on Monday and striker Rapheal Dwamena who is having a further medical check in England were the two omissions from the squad but they are expected to join the team on Wednesday.

Below are the players who were present are:
Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Lawrence Atizigi, Joseph Addo

Defenders: Harrison Afful, Jeffery Schlupp, John Boye, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah, Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Attamah

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Kwadwo Poku, Christian Atsu, Edwin Gyasi, Gideon Waja, Alfred Duncan, Afriyie Acquah, Ebenezer Ofori, Thomas Agyepong,

Strikers: Asamoah Gyan and Jordan Ayew

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo repeating Mahama's mistakes - Steve Manteaw fumes

1 hour ago

SSNIT IT Boss Fake Cert Saga:Validate Certificates Of All Public Secto...

1 hour ago

quot-img-1if your challenges were small,someone with less abilities would have taken your position

By: kwaku Adomakoh, UK quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.28325.2867
Pound Sterling5.68425.6916
Swiss Franc4.64324.6462
Canadian Dollar3.51853.5210
S/African Rand0.33840.3386
Australian Dollar3.50263.5089
body-container-line