It must be imperative to act also the positive principles we subscribe to. Positive standards should not be selfish; rather, seeking an impactation that brings no havoc to any.By: Julius Gane
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2832
|5.2867
|Pound Sterling
|5.6842
|5.6916
|Swiss Franc
|4.6432
|4.6462
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5185
|3.5210
|S/African Rand
|0.3384
|0.3386
|Australian Dollar
|3.5026
|3.5089
EXCLUSIVE: Turkish Super Lig Osmanlispor want to prise Isaac Cofie away from Genoa
Turkish side Osmanlispor have tabled an offer to sign Ghana midfielder Isaac Cofie from Serie A side Genoa, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.
Cofie has struggled for game time at the beginning of the season and could be handed an escape route.
But time is running out on the 26-year-old to make up his mind before the transfer window shuts on Thursday.
Cofie managed 17 appearances last season for Genoa but yet to play competitive football this term.
