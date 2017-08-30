TOP STORIES
Ghanaian midfielder Evans Osei close to joining Serie C side Robur
Ghanaian international midfielder Evans Osei is close to joining Italian Serie C side Robur Siena from fellow Lega Pro side Juve Stabia according to reports in the Italian media.
The talented holding midfielder could ink a loan deal with the Siena-based club in the coming days with reports that talks are far advanced to see the Ghanaian make the move.
Osei, 20, had some turbulent moments with Serie A side Torino due to lack of playing time leading to his demotion to the youth side.
But the former Ghana U-20 midfield enforcer pushed for a loan spell with Lega Pro side Vercille last season and is expected again to proceed on another loan spell to fellow Serie C side Robur Siena this season.
Italian portal Tuttomercatoweb.com reports that Evans will soon be in the fold of the White-Black outfit as talks are far advanced to see him complete the move.
