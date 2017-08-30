modernghana logo

Ghanaian midfielder Evans Osei close to joining Serie C side Robur

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian international midfielder Evans Osei is close to joining Italian Serie C side Robur Siena from fellow Lega Pro side Juve Stabia according to reports in the Italian media.

The talented holding midfielder could ink a loan deal with the Siena-based club in the coming days with reports that talks are far advanced to see the Ghanaian make the move.

Osei, 20, had some turbulent moments with Serie A side Torino due to lack of playing time leading to his demotion to the youth side.

But the former Ghana U-20 midfield enforcer pushed for a loan spell with Lega Pro side Vercille last season and is expected again to proceed on another loan spell to fellow Serie C side Robur Siena this season.

Italian  portal Tuttomercatoweb.com reports that Evans will soon be in the fold of the White-Black outfit as talks are far advanced to see him complete the move.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

