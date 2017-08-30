TOP STORIES
Son Of Hilife Musician Nana Kwame Ampadu Switches Nationality To Play For Wales
Ethan Ampadu, a 16 year old son of legendary Hilife Musician Kwame Ampadu, has for the second time been called by Wales to represent the country in the ongoing world cup qualifiers at the international level.
Ethan, who plays for the development side of Chelsea Football Club in England and is described by his playmates as the "next David Luiz" due to his fully grown dread hair joined the Premier League champions on July, 2017 from Exeter.
The 16-year-old defensive midfielder has played for Wales at under-16 and under-19 levels.
He was named in Wales boss Chris Coleman's senior squad for their World Cup qualifier against Serbia in May, but did not play and is uncapped.
Ampadu made 13 Exeter appearances in 2016-17 and they hope to earn a fee for the player who came through their academy.
Ethan, whose mother is Welsh and his father Ghanaian is still eligible to play for the senior national team, the Blackstars until he turns age 21 in Welsh national colours.
