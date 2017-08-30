TOP STORIES
By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
U-12 Communities Football Challenge Launched
Centa 14 Sports and Entertainment in collaboration with Negenta Academy have launched the U12 Communities Football Challenge in Accra to see untapped talents in some popular areas of the capital.
The event which was launched at Coleman's Building at East Cantonments will involve kids of five communities displaying for honours that will lead to fame and fortunes.
Communities are Osu, Labadi, Teshie, Nungua and Ga Mashie who will participate in the competition with four sub communities, each with eight teams.
According the Mr. Kwame Baah, a member of the organisers, who lauched the tournament, competition is billed to start on 16th September and is expected to last for six weekends, in all, 160 communities are to take part in the event.
Mr. William Coleman of Centa 14 Sports and Entertainment said the competition aims at unearthing talents at a tende age and developing them to become top stars in future.
He hinted that the competition will also used to create sanitation awareness, a canker that has engulfed many communities in the capital and encourage children to study as well as do sports, hence the theme: ‘learn, kick, clear’.
Mr. Coleman said the best players from the six-week competition will be picked into the Next Generation Academy (Negenta Academy) where they will be given proper training as well as quality education.
Anthony Obodai, former Black Starlets, Black Satellites and Black Stars player who is Ambassador of the programme urged corporate Ghana to support the programme as in their era there was nothing like this and it will be an opportunity for unknown rising stars including orphans.
