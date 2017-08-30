TOP STORIES
20 Players To Represent Ghana At Minigolf World Cup In Croatia Introduced
The 20 players who will represent Ghana at the 2017 Minigolf World Cup in Croatia were on Tuesday outdoored in accra by the Ghana Minigolf Federation (GMF).
The launch which was held in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth and Sports saw the introduction of five teams that will represent Ghana.
President of the GMF, Mr. Talal Tattal and Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Hon.Puis Enam hadzidze unveiled the logo and outdoored the players in their colourful team Ghana Minigolf apparel.
Mr. Talal Fattal said the players were selected based on their performance at various competitions and events organized by the Federation, including the maiden GMF league and monthly Get Together.
He announced that team Ghana will take part in two tournaments; the World Adventure Golf Masters (WAGM) from September 11 – 12, 2017 to be played on a MOS (Minigolf Open System) course and the Minigolf World Championship (MGWC) to happen between September 20-23, 2017 on Feitgolf and Miniaturegolf Minigolf.
Both events will attract about 250 players, with Ghana fielding the highest national contingent of 20 players who have vowed to bring home laurels.
Ghana is the first and only African country that will be participating in the two competitions. Others among the 36 countries competing are Japan, New Zealand, USA and several European countries.
Team Ghana is expected to leave Ghana on September 7, 2017.
Some of the players in team Ghana are Solomon Addai, Bright Frimpong, Ibrahim Osunaba, Francis Xavior, Morris Ofei, Richard Amoah and Prince Odame.
Others are Adoboe Rejoice, Maruf Ahmed, Enoch Nyarko, Emmanuel Osei, Philip Selasi, Kweku Asare, Rocky Addo, Peter Obeng, Faddi Fattal, Hala Fattal, Raphael Kyei and Akwesi Antwi.
Mr. Talal Fattal who will also compete at the tournament said very soon the game will be introduced to the youth in educational institutions and very soon a corporate league will be introduced.
He revealed that Ghana has been selected to host the first African Minigolf championship in June 2018.
Hon. Enam Hadzidze congratulated the selected players and praised Mr. Talal Tattal for his creations including the Mortein Boxing League and MTN Football Academy.
He said the Ghana Minigolf Federation (GMF) has been registered with the National Sports Authority (NSA) and fully recognized by the Sports Ministry.
He noted that there are many benefits in sports including keeping one fit and adding to the GDP of the economy.
He assured Team Ghana of the nation’s support and urged them to lift high the flag of Ghana by winning trophies at the events.
