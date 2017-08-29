TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
U12 Communities Football Challenge launched in Accra
Centa 14 Sports & Entertainment together with Negenta Academy have launched the U12 Communities Football Challenge in Accra to re-live football in some parts of the capital.
The event which was launched at Coleman's Building at East Cantonments in Accra will see five communities battling for supremacy.
