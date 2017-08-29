modernghana logo

U12 Communities Football Challenge launched in Accra

- ghanasoccernet.com
54 minutes ago | Sports News

Centa 14 Sports & Entertainment together with Negenta Academy have launched the U12 Communities Football Challenge in Accra to re-live football in some parts of the capital.

The event which was launched at Coleman's Building at East Cantonments in Accra will see five communities battling for supremacy.

