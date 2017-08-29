modernghana logo

Great Olympics board member Talal Fatal fears WAFA humiliation on Wednesday

- ghanasoccernet.com
54 minutes ago | Sports News

Great Olympics chief Talal Fatal admits the Wonder Club face a tough duel at WAFA on Wednesday in the Ghana Premier League. 

The capital club are in a parlous position on the table and must punch above their weight to stop the Academy Boys who have mauled all but one of their opponents this season.

''Yes is not going to be easy, it is going to be very tough, but nothing is impossible,'' he told Atinka FM.

''WAFA is a strong team especially at home, they are difficult to beat but we will also go all out.''

