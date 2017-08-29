modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Newboy Alhassan Wakaso wants to win titles with Vitoria Guimaraes

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Midfielder Alhassan Wakaso wants to help his new side Vitoria Guimaraes to win titles.

The 25-year-old penned a three-year deal with the Portuguese top-flight after leaving relegated side Lorient.

"I'm happy to reach this great club. I came here to win something with the team and to help the team grow, "he told the club's website.

Wakaso arrived early in Portugal and joined the Portimonense U19 team before being promoted to the first team where he spent three seasons.

He later moved to another Portuguese side Rio Ave.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Statement From TUSAG Interim Executives On GNUTS Breakaway

2 hours ago

Public sector recruitment needs strict checks – Majority Leader

2 hours ago

quot-img-1this is excellent to read, however im wondering where the rest is ?

By: Casey quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.26445.2676
Pound Sterling5.67985.6864
Swiss Franc4.60544.6073
Canadian Dollar3.51953.5227
S/African Rand0.33720.3373
Australian Dollar3.49653.5028
body-container-line